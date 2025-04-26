Where To Watch Global Funeral Of Pope Francis? Find Out Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Following the death of Pope Francis, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in the square outside St. Peter’s Basilica for his funeral. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 26. Meanwhile, the Vatican has confirmed that the proceedings will be “broadcast worldwide.”

Advertisement

According to the Vatican, the funeral will be live-streamed on the Vatican website with English commentary. It’s also important to note that the funeral will be streamed live on both Facebook and YouTube.

A spokesperson from the church shared that the expected attendees will come from diverse geographical, social, political, and cultural backgrounds.

He added, “This diverse crowd represents the Church of Francis — the one that welcomes ‘everyone, everyone, everyone,’ as he tirelessly repeated.”

According to a report by PEOPLE, the funeral Mass will be presided over by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, and will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday. It is expected to conclude around 2 p.m. The Mass will include a choir, readings, prayers, communion, and other traditional rites.

Following the proceedings, Pope Francis’ coffin will be taken to St. Mary Major, the site he chose for his burial. This marks a departure from tradition, as many popes have historically been laid to rest at St. Peter’s.

Advertisement

The Vatican also shared that before the burial, the Pope’s coffin will be welcomed by “the last ones”—a group of poor and marginalized individuals who held a special place in Pope Francis’ heart.

Additionally, dozens of world leaders, monarchs, and the heads of 55 states are expected to attend the funeral, according to the church. Notable attendees include Prince William, as well as former U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Death: Learn About Late Pontiff’s Greatest Reforms and Controversies, From Synodality to Amoris Laetitia