Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at Odds Over Sale Price of Los Angeles Mansion They Shared While Married: Details Inside

Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finalized their divorce, a shared asset continues to stir up conflict between the two — their sprawling Los Angeles estate. The former couple is said to be clashing over how much the home should sell for, highlighting a lingering issue from their relationship.

According to sources, Lopez believes the mansion is worth more than the current offers and is determined to keep the asking price unchanged. Affleck, on the other hand, reportedly wants to sell the property quickly, even if it means accepting a lower bid. He is said to be eager to move on and cut all remaining ties following their divorce.

Advertisement

The Beverly Hills home, spanning an enormous 38,000 square feet, was purchased by the couple in June 2023 for $60 million, shortly after their 2022 wedding. It was officially listed in July 2024 for $68 million. Initially, the pair had hoped to sell it off-market but later decided to list it publicly to attract more interest. Insiders have indicated that neither Lopez nor Affleck ever felt fully settled in the house, especially since they rarely had their children full-time. Affleck was reportedly never happy living there and has shown a stronger desire to part with the property.

Since filing for divorce in August 2024, Lopez has purchased a new home near Los Angeles for approximately $18 million, while Affleck acquired a $20 million property of his own. Their divorce was finalized in February 2025, and the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

In a March 2025 interview with GQ, Affleck addressed the reasons behind his participation in Lopez’s 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which accompanied her visual album This Is Me … Now. He explained that he had wanted to contribute in a meaningful and sincere way and expressed admiration for Lopez’s ability to handle fame more skillfully than he ever could. He described himself as more private by nature, which often clashed with Lopez’s openness. Despite these differences, Affleck made it clear that he continues to hold great respect for his ex-wife.

Advertisement

While the romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has officially ended, the sale of their luxurious Beverly Hills mansion remains a final unresolved chapter. As Lopez holds out for a higher price and Affleck pushes for closure, the fate of the estate continues to hang in the balance.

ALSO READ: What Does Justin Bieber Think of Divorce Rumors With Wife Hailey? Singer Reacts With Sarcasm, 'Hard Not to...'