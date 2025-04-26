Watch: Ajith Kumar joins SRH owner Kavya Maran for candid chat ahead of IPL match in Chepauk

All eyes were on Ajith Kumar as he made a surprising appearance at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai to attend the recent CSK vs SRH match at IPL 2025. The Tamil actor was joined by his wife Shalini and their kids to catch the nail-biting session between the two teams.

While social media is already flooded with glimpses from his visit, AK grabbed attention when, just before entering the stands, he caught up with Sunrisers Hyderabad team owner Kavya Maran.

Check out the video here:

In the video, Ajith, along with his wife Shalini and daughter Anoushka, was seen engaging in a fun conversation with Kavya Maran and the latter’s mother, Kavery Kalanithi. The two ladies warmly welcomed the actor and his family as they exchanged pleasantries.

For the unversed, AK’s surprise visit to the stadium created quite a stir, as fans quickly spotted him in the stands with his family. While many came forward to meet and greet him in person, others were seen cheering for him by name from different parts of the stadium.

That’s not all—Ajith Kumar also bumped into actors Shruti Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan during his visit to the Chepauk Stadium. The Good Bad Ugly star was seen sharing a warm rapport with his peers, greeting them with his wife Shalini by his side.

Have a look at the glimpse here:

In other news, AK recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary. In a special glimpse shared by his wife Shalini on Instagram, the couple was seen enjoying a quiet celebration, cutting a small cake and feeding each other.

On the work front, Ajith delivered promising hits with his films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly at the box office. Meanwhile, he has also been excelling in motorsports racing, securing three consecutive wins.

