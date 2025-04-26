Young Thug Backs Drake and Lil Baby Over Kendrick Lamar, Gunna Amid Prison Interview

As he prepares for a comeback from behind bars, Young Thug has publicly drawn the line on his musical allegiances. In a candid prison interview with GQ, the rapper praised Drake and Lil Baby while remaining dismissive of Kendrick Lamar and former collaborator Gunna.

While reflecting on Atlanta's rich hip-hop legacy, Young Thug acknowledged artists like Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Migos, T.I., André 3000, Gucci Mane, and himself as key figures in shaping the city's sound. Despite Kendrick Lamar’s lyrical jab at Drake for associating with many of those names in his viral diss track “Not Like Us,” Thug expressed confusion over the criticism and reiterated his loyalty to Drake, declining to offer any praise for Kendrick.

Thug’s loyalty extended to Lil Baby as well. Both rappers appeared to be united in their stance, particularly after Kendrick’s shoutout in “Not Like Us” reportedly didn’t sit well with Lil Baby either. Meanwhile, Thug remained cold when asked about his current relationship with Gunna, responding with a curt “I don’t know” before moving on.

The rapper also took a broader jab at the current state of hip-hop, echoing Joe Budden’s recent critiques. Thug expressed frustration with the genre’s creative stagnation, criticizing repetitive lyrics and low-effort music videos that he blamed on complacent directors.

Despite opinions from voices like DJ Vlad and 600 Breezy, who claim Gunna is thriving without the Young Thug affiliation and that the beef may be overblown, Thug appeared unfazed. He’s staying firm in his choices—for now.

Young Thug’s latest remarks signal a strong stance as he readies his return to music and repositions himself within the evolving hip-hop landscape. With his new collaboration “Money on Money” alongside Future launching a fresh chapter for Young Stoner Life Records, the rapper seems focused on loyalty, legacy, and a sharp creative vision.

