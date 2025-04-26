Did Aishwarya Rai shoot major scenes for Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte before Rani Mukerji took over? Director Aziz Mirza reveals truth

The 2003 romantic drama Chalte Chalte remains one of the most memorable films in Bollywood. Initially, Aishwarya Rai was cast as the female lead, but things took an unexpected turn, and Rani Mukerji stepped in. Rani's performance was highly praised upon release. Recently, director Aziz Mirza broke the silence on Aishwarya’s exit from the film and whether she had shot significant portions. He clarified that only one day of shooting was completed with Aishwarya for a song before she exited the project.

In a conversation with Radio Nasha, Aziz Mirza discussed Aishwarya Rai's exit from Chalte Chalte after filming had already begun and shared, “I don’t know. Anyway, these are the areas we unfortunately…”

When asked about the extensive shooting with her, he clarified, saying, “No, no. We shot only that one song we had started. Yeh gaana Prem Nagariya, wo shuru kiya tha, ek din ki shooting hui thi. Unfortunately, woh nahi hua mamla. And then Rani came.” (We just started the song Prem Nagariya, and one day of shooting was done. Unfortunately, things didn't work out. And then Rani came).

Aziz Mirza's Chalte Chalte marked the first time he didn't cast Juhi Chawla opposite Shah Rukh Khan after their successful collaborations in his first three films. When asked about the decision, Mirza explained that he felt it was time for a change. He noted that while Juhi would have been equally great, he believed the audience might enjoy seeing a change in pairing.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of Raj and Priya, coupled with Aziz Mirza’s compelling direction, is an absolutely beautiful film. Their performances and the gripping narrative make the film memorable, and the soundtrack became an instant hit. Chalte Chalte explores love's complexities through conflict and vulnerability, making it a cherished film in their careers.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the Tamil-language film Ponniyin Selvan: II. She hasn’t announced her next film yet.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King with his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in key roles.

