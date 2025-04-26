Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Casper Smart Charged in Illegal Cannabis Operation

Casper Smart, known for his past relationship with Jennifer Lopez, has landed in legal hot water. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office has charged the choreographer and actor with two misdemeanors related to an alleged illegal cannabis operation at his residence.

The charges against Smart stem from a police raid in December 2024, during which authorities reportedly found evidence of a small-to-medium-sized marijuana grow at his Los Angeles home. Smart was present at the time of the search, along with a female visitor, though only Smart was cited in connection to the alleged activities. The visitor was reportedly determined to have no involvement in the incident.

According to reports, Smart faces one count of participating in unlicensed commercial cannabis activity and one count of engaging in commercial cannabis activity without a temporary application license. Despite being approached for comment, Smart has declined to respond publicly to the charges.

Smart rose to fame not only for his career as a dancer and actor but also for his high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The pair began dating in 2011 following Lopez’s divorce from Marc Anthony and remained together, on and off, for five years before ultimately parting ways in 2016. Lopez had previously credited Smart with providing emotional support during a challenging period in her life.

As Casper Smart prepares to address the charges, his legal troubles mark a sharp turn from his earlier spotlight moments alongside Jennifer Lopez. For now, the case against him moves forward while he remains publicly silent on the allegations.

