BLACKPINK's Jennie, BIGBANG, NewJeans and more: 6 K-pop stars spotted at 2NE1's reunion Welcome Back concerts in Seoul

2NE1 reunited after decades for their Welcome Back concerts in Seoul which was a result of extensive meetings with YG Entertainment. The legendary K-pop concerts were attended by various K-pop stars like BLACKPINK's Jennie, NewJeans, BIGBANG and many more. They were seen enjoying the concert and cheering on the members. This concert marked their 15th debut anniversary. Here is a look.

During the three-day 2NE1's Welcome Back concerts in Seoul, several K-pop artists graced the event and showed their love and support for the iconic group. BLACKPINK's Jennie, BIGBANG members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, NewJeans, BABYMONSTER, WINNER and iKON showed up for the concert.

Three concerts were held in Seoul at the Olympic Park on October 4, 5 and 6. 2NE1 will also be performing at the World Hall in Kobe in November and at the Tokyo Ariake Arena in December. More places will be covered in the winter of 2024 and 2025.

2NE1 is a four-member group that was formed by YG Entertainment. The group was formed in 2009 and includes members CL, Bom, Minzy, and Sandra Park, whose stage name is Dara. They made their debut with Lollipop in 2009, which was in collaboration with BIGBANG. This was followed up with their hit single Fire. The same year, they released their first EP, 2NE1.

Over the years, the group has released many hit songs, like I Am the Best, Lonely, Fire, Ugly, and many more. In 2016, it was announced that the group would disband. They released their last single, Goodbye, in 2017. In 2022, the members reunited for their Coachella Music Festival performance. The members were focusing on individual activities before their reunion was confirmed.