BLACKPINK’s Jennie finally acquires trademark for name Jennie Ruby Jane in South Korea; Report

BLACKPINK member Jennie has recently acquired the trademark for the name Jennie Ruby Jane. According to recent reports, she applied for the same in January 2023 and the process has finally been completed after more than a year. Now, the K-pop idol officially holds the trademark in South Korea.

On August 2, Korean media outlet Star News reported that Jennie had acquired the trademark for her English name Jennie Ruby Jane. The report further elaborated that in January 2023, she applied for the same to the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO).

The organization recently completed the examination and made a registration decision after a two-month application period in April. With this, the BLACKPINK member is the official owner of the Jennie Ruby Jane trademark.

The SOLO singer’s Korean name is Kim Jennie, which is also her legal name as she revealed on a variety show before. However, as she studied in New Zealand during her childhood, she also has an English name, Jennie Ruby Jane.

In June 2023, when she made her acting debut with the HBO series The Idol starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, she chose to use her English name instead of the stage name Jennie.

Additionally, on her Instagram and YouTube channel, she uses the name Jennie Ruby Jane. Previously in April, reports emerged saying that she also filed for the name’s trademark in the United States.

Fans speculated about her solo comeback around that time. As the recent news of her trademark acquisition spread online, many BLINKs commented on whether the BLACKPINK member would be releasing her solo album with that name.

Advertisement

On the work front, Jennie hinted at her first solo album release during her 2024 Met Gala appearance. After expiring her individual contract with YG Entertainment, she launched her solo agency ODD ATELIER (OA). Her forthcoming music will mark her first release under this label.

Meanwhile, recently, she was in the headlines days after her indoor smoking incident erupted into a controversy. Many criticized her for vaping in a closed space and allegedly exhaling on the faces of her staff members. Although, through her agency, she later apologized for her action, the controversy took some time to disappear completely.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Wendy in talks to return as Young Street DJ after 1 year following Kwon Eunbi’s exit on August 4; Report