BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s glimpses filming for her upcoming drama Influenza unveiled; excited fans react

Jisoo of BLACKPINK has excited her fans as she is all set to return to the acting scene with new content soon. One of the things that you can wait for, is Influenza an upcoming K-drama. Not too long ago, some pictures of the BLACKPINK member surfaced on the internet where she could be seen filming her upcoming drama. Here’s the full story and pictures.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s glimpses shooting for her upcoming drama Influenza unveiled; excited fans react

Jisoo of BLACKPINK has not only made fans fall in love with her singing but her acting as well. The Flower singer was last seen in Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In in 2022. Since then, fans have been waiting for Jisoo to make a comeback to the acting scene. The wish was fulfilled a few months ago when the BLACKPINK member was confirmed to play the lead in the zombie thriller Influenza.

A fan shared some pictures of Jisoo filming Influenza inside a convenience store. The zombie concept of the theme was not being filmed at the moment but there were blood marks on the doors and mirrors of the store. Further, Jisoo can be seen wearing a long puffer coat and Ugg slippers in the pictures. She can be seen filming with the male lead Park Jeon Min as they shoot the thriller.

After the pictures surfaced, as expected fans went into a frenzy and shared the pictures all over the internet. The excitement among the audiences and fans ignited with the new stills of Jisoo shooting. Some fans even joked about her outfit being the same as last time.

More about Jisoo’s Influenza

Influenza will take place in an air defense unit in Seoul and tell the story of soldier Lee Jae Yoon, played by Park Jung Min, and his girlfriend Kang Young Joo. As they are reeling from a recent breakup, they are met with an unprecedented zombie breakout. Now, as the couple tries to make their way to each other, they need to face zombies and survive. The cast also has Kim Joon Han who plays the role of Lee Jae Yoon's junior Private Ro In Ho. The drama is written by Parasite’s Han Ji Won and will be directed by Yoon Sung Hyun.

