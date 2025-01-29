BLACKPINK’s Jennie gives a lesson in winter styling at the Eiffel Tower following Paris Fashion Week appearance; PICS

BLACKPINK’s Jennie became a viral sensation following her appearance at Fashion Week in Paris. Thereafter, the K-pop star took a mini getaway through the city and did many touristy activities during her stay. With a sleek, all-black look, Jennie gave yet another lesson in fashion, even during her leisure hours.

On January 29, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her time in France. She showcased effortless elegance in an all-black winter ensemble during her visit to the Eiffel Tower. Draped in a long black coat paired with matching boots and a scarf, she exuded sophistication while blending comfort with high fashion. Her sleek sunglasses and minimalist style perfectly complemented the iconic Parisian backdrop.

Moreover, the artist was seen enjoying her time around town and relaxing in the city of love. Jennie had previously made an appearance at the Chanel Haute Couture 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week as the global ambassador for the luxury brand. She wore a sleek black-and-white outfit along with a feathered statement cape that caught the attention of fans and non-fans alike.

Jennie announced the release of the single Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike, on January 31, 2025. It serves as a pre-release track for her first full studio album RUBY, dropping on March 7, 2025. She also announced her first solo concert tour, The Ruby Experience, kicking off in Los Angeles on March 6, 2025. The tour will include performances in New York and Seoul. Previously, she released the single ZEN on January 25, 2025, along with an extravagant music video.

Jennie established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. After leaving YG Entertainment, she has been venturing into her solo career through it. However, she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will work closely with her previous company for group activities. Mantra was the first single she released under the company on October 11, 2024, and its music video has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist, releasing the single titled SOLO.

