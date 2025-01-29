BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT climbs to 3rd spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart becoming highest rank for any K-pop female act

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaboration track, APT, has been making multiple achievements ever since its release. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Recently, the song has managed to break into the top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching a new peak.

On January 29, 2025, Billboard released the data for various charts, including the HOT 100. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT managed to grab the no. 3 position. The song reached a new height within 102 days of its initial release on October 18, 2024, becoming the highest-charting female K-pop act on the chart in history. APT. previously debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at no. 8 and managed to stay on the chart for 10 consecutive weeks.

The music video for APT. exceeded a total of 900 million plays on YouTube within just 92 days, making it the quickest K-pop MV to do so. It broke PSY’s long-standing record for the fastest K-pop music video to reach 900 million views for his iconic 2012 hit, Gangnam Style. Moreover, it is the fifth music video ever to reach the milestone following only Adele’s Hello, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, Luis Fonsi’s Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente.

Previously, Rosé and Bruno Mars attended the 2024 MAMA Awards and performed the song live for the first time. The K-pop idol earned another achievement with APT., grabbing the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and becoming the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, she also became the first K-pop artist to surpass 50 million monthly listeners taking over BTS' Jungkook's record for the highest number of monthly listeners, earlier set at 40.7 million.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

