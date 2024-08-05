BLACKPINK’s Jennie joins Lisa and PSY as ONLY K-pop solo acts to surpass 15 million YouTube likes with SOLO music video

Back in 2018, BLACKPINK’s Jennie embarked on her solo career with her debut track, SOLO. Six years later, the track remains one of the best solo debuts of all time. Now, the music video for the song has amassed 15 million likes on YouTube, becoming the second track by a K-pop female soloist to do so, following her bandmate Lisa.

On August 5, Jennie’s music video for SOLO surpassed 15 million likes on YouTube. With this impressive achievement, the K-pop idol joined her bandmates Lisa and PSY, the only other K-pop solo acts to have achieved the feat.

Released on November 12, 2018, the song took a little over 5 years and 8 months to reach this milestone on YouTube. Meanwhile, back in February, the music video amassed 1 billion views, making Jennie the first K-pop soloist to have reached the feat.

On the other hand, the only two other artists with these rare achievements are Lisa, whose LALISA music video now has 17 million likes, and PSY’s Gangnam Style racked up 29 million.

Congratulations, Jennie, on achieving this remarkable feat!

In 2018, Jennie kickstarted her solo career with SOLO, a song exploring her true self. Although the song signifies her new venture as a soloist, it carries a deeper meaning than that. As the K-pop idol revealed before, SOLO serves as a commentary on an individual’s need to embrace themselves, particularly after a breakup.

The scenic frames combined with Jennie’s delicate voice created a magical moment in the track's music video that still stays in fans’ hearts.

Watch Jennie’s SOLO MV here:

On the work front, Jennie hasn’t had a proper solo release in a long time. Although the BLACKPINK member has featured in a few collaborations, including unveiling a special English single, You & Me, fans are eagerly looking forward to her new songs. Previously, the K-pop icon hinted at her first solo album release soon.

Meanwhile, she was recently embroiled in a controversy when netizens spotted her vaping indoors in Italy vlog. Although Jennie later apologized through her newly launched agency, ODD ATELIER, she still faced much criticism for her actions.

