BLACKPINK’s Jennie previews ‘PRETTY GIRL MANTRA’ in teaser clip ahead of new solo music release; WATCH

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is gearing up for her highly-anticipated solo music release. The K-pop idol has been teasing a new song or album name along with the comeback date for a week. Now, she has unveiled a brand new teaser clip channeling her self-love for ‘PRETTY GIRL MANTRA’.

On September 29, Jennie took to her Instagram and dropped an exciting clip with the caption “Presenting”. She has a message to all the PRETTY GIRLS out there. She has called them to channel motivation through her six PRETTY GIRL MANTRAs—they are driven, practice self-love, love animals, sleep well, treat themselves, and don’t do drama.

The BLACKPINK member is seen practicing her own mantra in the clip, showing her various moods and faces. The teaser has already garnered over 21 million views on her Instagram page within 5 hours of release, demonstrating the high anticipation for her solo comeback.

Catch a glimpse of Jennie’s PRETTY GIRL MANTRA here:

Previously, on September 25, Jennie first teased her new solo music with a creative video that showed her sticking a poster on the wall with the text “Calling all the pretty girls”. The video went viral instantly, heightening excitement for her much-awaited solo comeback.

The next day, she created quite the frenzy with her cinematic teaser photos shot in a parking lot. In particular, fans were quick to point out that the lot number read 1101, leading to speculation that her new music is set to arrive on October 11.

The following day, she posted another teaser, previewing the chorus of her upcoming song, With these innovative promotions of her upcoming music, BLINKS has already started cracking the puzzle. Fans can’t help but praise the K-pop star and her team for these impressive and creative marketing ideas.

At the same time, Jennie is being applauded for breaking the industry norms, and doing what she does best as a trendsetter.

Meanwhile, although Jennie has been featured on other artists’ songs for quite a while now, her official solo releases have been due since 2023. Following her 2019 solo debut with SOLO, the BLACKPINK member only released one more song, a special English single You & Me.

