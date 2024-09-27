BLACKPINK’s Jennie teases October 11 comeback date for previously hinted solo single

BLACKPINK's Jennie is just getting started! The singer and rapper is set to release new music very soon and is teaming up with Columbia Records for this exciting project.

On September 26 EST, fans received a series of puzzle-like images through BLACKPINK’s Jennie's official portal. When assembled, the images revealed a photo of Jennie walking with the numbers 1011 on the side, leading fans to speculate that she might be returning on October 11.

The singer, who launched her own company, ODDATELIER, in late 2023, has officially partnered with Columbia Records for her upcoming solo project. Fans can eagerly anticipate new music from Jennie in October 2024. On September 25, she teased her new single on Instagram, sharing a video of herself hanging a sign that reads “CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS.”

No additional details about the post have been shared, allowing her fans to speculate freely. Jennie has previously indicated that she’s working on her debut record, set to be released soon. Moreover, rumors suggest that her album could arrive by the end of 2024.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé in BLACKPINK in 2016. The group quickly rose to fame, becoming one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Jennie was the first member to launch a solo career, releasing her hit single SOLO. In 2023, she debuted the single You & Me, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour, later followed by a performance video.

On September 19, Jennie’s agency ODDATELIER shared an Instagram story announcing the launch of her solo Weverse community. Shortly after, Jennie posted her first video message for fans, saying, “Hi, everyone, this is Jennie. I’m so excited to connect with you through my personal Weverse community. You’ll find a variety of updates and content from me here. I hope we can create lots of special memories together!”

While BLACKPINK as a group is already on the platform, Jennie is the first member to launch an individual community.

Additionally, Jennie collaborated with Zico on the track Spot, which topped South Korean charts. She also made her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with her feature on One of the Girls. On September 25, 2024, One Of The Girls by BLACKPINK’s Jennie became the most streamed song by a K-pop artist on Spotify, amassing over 1.237 billion streams. Lisa’s solo track Money closely follows with 1.236 billion streams, while BLACKPINK’s How You Like That has garnered 1.065 billion plays.

