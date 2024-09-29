BLACKPINK' Lisa announces new single Moonlit Floor releasing on October 3; Watch teaser

BLACKPINK's Lisa is all set to return with her new single Moonlit Floor this October. After the success of her recent solo releases ROCKSTAR and New Woman, fans eagerly look forward to her upcoming release. Anticipations run high as Lisa has already given a snippet of Moonlit FLoor during her 2024 Global Citizen Festival performance.

On September 29, BLACKPINK's Lisa dropped the teaser for her upcoming solo release Moonlit Floor. The teaser disclosed that the single is all geared up to be released this October 3 at 8 pm ET, which is October 4, 5:30 am IST. The teaser showed a starry sky with Moonlit Night written on it as a small part of the song plays in the background.

Watch the teaser below.

Lisa took on the 2024 Global Citizen Festival stage on the night of September 28 at New York City’s Central Park. The idol also performed to the upcoming single Moonlit Night and teased the track ahead of its release.

Lisa released her first single ROCKSTAR earlier in June as a soloist after parting ways with YG Entertainment. In August, she also released the track New Woman featuring Rosalía. The talented artist marked her solo comeback in about two and a half years with her new single. Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

The idol will be making her debut as an actress as she will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series. According to reports, the series has finished filming.

In December 2023, it was confirmed that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities. Lisa released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency, LLOUD, earlier this year.

