BLACKPINK's Jennie says she 'didn't enjoy' easy life in Seoul; recalls 'throwing herself out there' in LA for debut album

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently opened up on the challenges she faced in her solo career. As someone who works relentlessly and strives for perfection in her projects, she recorded most parts of her album in LA, leaving behind the comfort of Seoul. As per her, meeting new people in LA, who could inspire her and stir up her creative process helped her with her upcoming album's preparation.

Talking to Billboard, Jennie said "I just really wanted to throw myself out there to experience it (making music in LA). She also talked of how Seoul, South Korea was a place she got really comfortable with after working there for so many years so she "didn’t enjoy" working in similar conditions. She wanted to challenge herself to go that extra mile for making and delivering a perfect new album.

As for the release of her debut solo album, the BLACKPINK member revealed being "almost there" and hence, it can be expected to drop soon this year. She wanted to "explore and learn" new things to constantly upgrade her creativity for delivering her best with the album. As per her, the process of building a new creative network in a new city for her album preparation was "rough". She kept "throwing myself out there", trying to seek help from LA professionals as she was struggling to adjust to the ways of LA at first. However, after a point of time, she finally found a "good group of people" whom she connected with both professionally and socially as friends.

Regarding her experience as a soloist she said, "It’s fun, but sometimes it gets hard." As a "workaholic" and perfectionist, she always made sure to check all aspects of a new music production before its release. So she is used to the feeling of being on her own and doing things by herself, which helped her career as a soloist.

Jennie's last solo project was the single Mantra, released in October last year. Watch the MV here:

