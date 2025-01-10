'Let's not...': BLACKPINK's Jennie shares honest thoughts on signing more artists to her solo label ODD ATELIER

BLACKPINK's Jennie is currently preparing for her first-ever solo album. Ahead of the highly anticipated release, the K-pop icon reflected on her journey so far—her rise to global stardom, friendship with fellow BLACKPINK members, and other activities.

She sat down for an interview with Billboard, especially to talk about her latest venture, ODD ATELIER. She established the solo label not too long ago and has since been thriving in her career. When asked if she is looking to sign more artists to OA, she noted how overwhelming the moment already is for her.

"I’ve been getting this question left and right, and my answer is, ‘Please, I am so busy on this album. Let’s not even get my brain on that path just yet," Jennie responded with a polite smile.

Back in 2023, alongside her three bandmates, the Mantra singer also ended her individual contract with YG Entertainment. Although the four of them (as BLACKPINK) are still being managed by the agency, the members are pursuing their solo activities under different labels.

Jennie was the first among her bandmates to establish ODD ATELIER, also known as OA. On December 24, 2023, she officially launched the label, taking a step further in her multi-faceted career.

A year later, in October 2024, she released her first official solo music since establishing OA. Mantra; her latest single ranked high on music charts, raising anticipation for her new music.

Jennie has been creating quite the buzz with her upcoming solo album. Although a release date or other details are yet to be announced, fans are hopeful that it will arrive soon. At this moment, she is one of the biggest K-pop idols globally and one of the most successful among her bandmates. So, her highly anticipated solo album promises to reach milestones as one of the best K-pop releases of 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Hope you hurt less': BTS' Jungkook sends delayed new year wishes; shares excitement for reunion with ARMY