BLACKPINK becomes only group after One Direction with over 500 million Spotify streams on all members' solo debut songs

BLACKPINK has joined One Direction in being the only other group to have over 500 million Spotify streams in all its members' debut solo songs. The achievement of this massive feat not only reinstates them as one of the greatest present-time K-pop bands, but also tells us of their global reach.

On January 3 this year, BLACKPINK vocalist Rosé's On The Ground surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify.



She is currently riding on the success of APT., her latest solo track featuring global star Bruno Mars. APT. has already crossed 800 million streams and has also been awarded the Song of the Year title at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards (AAA). With the song still creating new records, the splurge in the popularity of another of her songs is cherry on the top for the Korean-New Zealander artist.

BLACKPINK rapper Jennie has also recorded 500 million Spotify streams with her solo debut song, titled SOLO, released six years ago.



Her latest solo release, Mantra has been making waves lately. She set a new personal record with Mantra crossing 5 million Spotify streams on the release day itself.

BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with LALISA, which exceeded 500 million streams on Spotify in June 2024.

She is currently preparing for the release of her latest album Alter Ego. Dropping on February 28, 2025, it is her first project following her parting ways with YG Entertainment and venturing into entrepreneurship with LLOUD.

BLACKPINK's eldest Jisoo's title track from her debut album Me surpassed 500 million Spotify streams in just 585 days. The track, titled FLOWER, released on March 31, 2023, became the fastest South Korean solo song by a female artist to achieve the feat. Jisoo’s ME also became the fastest album by a K-pop female soloist to amass 600 million Spotify streams.



With that, the four BLACKPINK members' careers as soloists can be said to be thrieving and how! The BLACKPINK members are to reunite in May of this year, marking the K-pop girl group’s first release since 2022’s Born Pink era.

