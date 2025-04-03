Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Chad Save EJ After a Shocking Shooting?

In the Thursday, April 3 episode of Days of Our Lives, chaos erupts when EJ DiMera suffers a gunshot wound, leaving Chad DiMera in a desperate race against time. Meanwhile, suspicions swirl around Johnny DiMera and Kate Roberts Brady, while Ava Vitali makes a hasty exit from Salem. Will Chad be able to save EJ, and who is behind the shocking attack?

The episode picks up with an unseen intruder catching EJ off guard in the DiMera mansion. Before EJ can react, the mystery figure fires a bullet, leaving him wounded and in urgent need of medical help. When Chad stumbles upon the scene, he flies into panic mode, calling 911 and attempting to stop the bleeding as paramedics rush to the mansion.

As EJ is rushed to the hospital, Cat Greene steps in to console Chad, strengthening their bond amid the crisis. Meanwhile, Chanel Dupree DiMera grows increasingly anxious about Johnny DiMera, who is missing at a critical moment. As news of EJ’s shooting spreads, Chanel can’t help but wonder if Johnny could have been responsible for pulling the trigger on his own father.

Elsewhere, Kate Roberts Brady is spotted with a gun, adding to the list of possible suspects. She later delivers cryptic updates to Roman Brady, hinting that EJ may no longer be a problem. Roman’s investigation leads him to check the pub’s locked box, where Johnny previously retrieved a gun. Could Johnny have shot EJ and then quietly returned the weapon?

Meanwhile, Ava Vitali hurriedly disposes of Melinda Trask’s weapon in a garbage can before making her escape from Salem. This marks Tamara Braun’s final airdate as Ava, who might look especially suspicious as she flees. However, there’s a possibility that Ava arrived at the DiMera mansion intending to shoot EJ—only to discover he had already been attacked. Fearing she’ll be framed, she may decide to leave town before Chad makes his shocking discovery.

With multiple suspects and twists ahead, Days of Our Lives fans won’t want to miss the April 3 episode. Will Chad’s quick actions save EJ, and who really pulled the trigger? Stay tuned for all the suspense and surprises.