BLACKPINK's Jennie to meet Hyeri for Hyell's Club; fans anticipate 2nd gen-3rd gen interaction

BLACKPINK’s Jennie will be seen in the upcoming episode of Hyeri's popular talk show Hyell's Club. She will appear as the show's guest, answering curious questions of the host and of the fans. The news of her appearance in the show was broken by Hyeri through an Instagram story on January 22 KST.

The story featured an edited Jennie portrait with the 'ask anything' feature of Instagram. The Girl's Day member wrote "Ask JENNIE anything you want!" in the question box. Hyeri invited the fans to share their curious questions about the BLACKPINK member, sparking speculations that the questions will be answered during their filming of Hyell's Club's content and fans will get to know more about Jennie. Hyeri also tagged Jennie in the story.

Fans are going crazy about seeing their interactions on Hyeri's talk show. K-pop fandoms love carefree interactions among artists, and Jennie's presence on Hyell's Club will mark her first on-screen association with Hyeri. Being a second-generation K-pop artist and senior to the third-generation Jennie, Hyeri has fans eagerly anticipating their talk show crumbs. While Hyeri is known to be close to two of BLACKPINK's members—Rosé and Jisoo—seeing her interact with Jennie will be something new for viewers.

Advertisement

Hyeri has been best friends with Rosé for a long time, and the two have showcased their fondness for each other at various events and on shows like Knowing Bros. Jisoo confirmed their friendship when she appeared in an episode of Hyell’s Club last year. With Jennie being the third BLACKPINK member to appear with Hyeri, fans humorously noted that she seems to have "a surprising number of connections with BLACKPINK members." They are even hopeful that BLACKPINK might appear on the show as a full group someday, once all the members have bonded with Hyeri.

A fan's X (formerly Twitter) post read, "I love this mix of 2nd and 3rd-generation idols." Another post said, "I hope there are lots of fresh and unique questions. Interview questions these days all seem the same." Since this will be Jennie’s first one-on-one talk show appearance since her debut, BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) can’t keep calm, eagerly anticipating what revelations the South Korean rapper will share.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie turns redhead for debut album Ruby's trailer; premiere date and collaboration details out