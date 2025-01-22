BLACKPINK's Jennie turns redhead for debut album Ruby's trailer; premiere date and collaboration details out

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to release her first debut solo album soon. Surprising fans, the album, titled Ruby, will be out in just two months, as announced by OA Entertainment on January 22. Besides the premiere date, a trailer of the album is also dropped on the artist's social media, giving a sneak peek to the genre, vibe and artists she collabed with for her upcoming release.

In the trailer, the BLACKPINK member is seen sporting bright red hair, while standing in the dark. The video features a giant Jennie looking down at a tiny Jennie by moving aside curtains. The setting gives the feel of a puppeteer looking at a puppet. However, interestingly both the Jennie's are dressed the same. The video ends with a line from her to-be-released track, "Money cannot buy no real friends", probably indicating the theme of the debut album. The sombreness of the teaser gives off a dark, mysterious vibe, inciting excitement for its release. Watch the teaser here:

In the video, Jennie can be seen becoming one with various elements of nature like fire and light. The aesthetically pleasing creation for Ruby made fans anticipate its release even more. In an attempt to give the album a fresh feel and global status, she has collaborated with as many as six artists. In a recent interview, Jennie talked about being exposed to new people and getting inspiration from talented artists while working on her first full-length album in LA. Her collaboration with various singers and rappers for Ruby proves her point.

The artists are– American actor Childish Gambino, American rapper-singer Doechii, American singer-songwriter and rapper Dominic Fike, Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, FKJ, and American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis. Ruby will consist of 15 songs of diverse genres including Jennie’s popular single Mantra, which was released in October last year. The album will be released on March 7, 2025. Fans are abuzz with speculation that the title Ruby might be taken from Jennie's English name, Jennie Ruby Jane, suggesting that the album will be a deeply personal reflection of Jennie's identity and self.

