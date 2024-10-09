BLACKPINK’s Jennie transforms into blonde beauty, channels GTA style glam in Mantra D-2 poster: PIC

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is back with a new avatar. The K-pop idol is now ready to drop her upcoming single Mantra, marking her solo comeback after a year. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, she has unveiled an enticing D-2 poster, channeling a glamorous yet fierce personality.

On October 9, Jennie took to her social media handles and shared a new poster, previewing her forthcoming solo comeback. The Mantra D-2 poster captured her in a Grand Theft Auto-style setting. The SOLO singer is seen posing against a yellow retro car, channeling her blonde beauty look paired with a Y2K-themed outfit and red heels.

Although her face isn’t visible in this poster, the whole vibe is raising much anticipation for the release. Jennie, being the artist she is, felt like adding some charismatic flair to the poster with small elements like a white chair, a hint of water splash, and a line of palm trees peaking in the back. In the caption, she pained, “Two days to go”, heightening excitement amongst the fans.

Check out Jennie’s Mantra D-2 poster here:

Jennie is now set to make her solo comeback on October 11 with the highly-anticipated single Mantra. She started teasing this song back on September 25. Taking to her social media handles, the BLACKPINK rapper shared an exciting teaser, that featured her sticking a poster on the wall of a parking lot with the text CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS.

Needless to say, the clip took over social media like a storm, as fans couldn’t keep calm in hopes for her solo comeback. Jennie continued teasing the song with her genius marketing skills, further creating excitement before actually announcing it.

The first direct announcement arrived on October 1, when she shared another teaser that captured her in a sultry mood. In addition, she penned 10/11 in the caption, revealing the release date as October 11.

Meanwhile, this will mark Jennie’s return to her solo avatar after quite a while. In 2018, she became the first among her bandmates to go SOLO. However, since then she only released the English special single You & Me (2023). Although she has featured on other artists’ songs, Mantra will mark her highly-anticipated comeback.

