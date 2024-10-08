‘Several hundred million’: BLACKPINK’s How You Like That dance performance video’s whopping revenue REVEALED

BLACKPINK’s massive impact on the globalization of K-pop is undeniable. From becoming the first K-pop girl group to reach 1 billion views with their music videos to the first to perform at Coachella, the quartet is highly regarded as a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations. Now, it has been revealed that one of their most-viewed music videos has managed to earn several millions in revenue, which doesn’t come as a surprise given their success.

According to a Korean media outlet report on October 7, YG Entertainment’s CEO Yang Min Seok attended the state audit by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, held at the National Assembly at Yeouido.

When he was asked how much profit the agency has made from BLACKPINK’s How You Like That dance performance video, which has around 1.7 billion views on YouTube, the CEO replied, “I can’t provide the exact figures but it should be roughly around several hundred million.” Although the numbers weren’t revealed, fans have been praising BLACKPINK for the power they hold as a commercially successful artist.

Watch the performance video here:

Released on June 26, 2020, the How You Like That dance performance video recently hit 1.7 billion views on YouTube. It became their fourth video to achieve the feat on YouTube, following DDU-DU-DDU-DU, Kill This Love, and BOOMBAYAH.

This hit song was unveiled as a pre-release track for BLACKPINK’s first studio album. Infused with energetic electropop and trap influences, this chart-topper offered something new to the fans despite recycling the previous Teddy-produced template from DDU-DU-DDU-DU and Kill This Love.

This song is a powerful anthem for their unapologetic behavior. The fast-paced music video, which has around 1.3 billion views, now captures each girl’s badass aura.

Watch the MV here:

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is now gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback in 2025. Following a new release, they are also set to embark on a world tour next year. Meanwhile, ahead of that, Jennie and Rosé are set to make their solo comebacks with Mantra and rosie. Lisa already returned with three new songs. She also has an upcoming album in the works.

