BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Mantra music video surpasses 100 million views, becoming her 5th solo to do so; WATCH

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has reached a new milestone with her chart-topper Mantra. The music video for the song has finally surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. This marks the K-pop icon’s 5th solo music video to surpass the remarkable feat. Previously some of her official solo releases and feature MVs have achieved 100 million views.

On November 25, Jennie’s Mantra broke past the 100 million mark on YouTube. The music video currently has accumulated around 100,530,892 views on YouTube. Released on October 11, it took a little over 44 days for the single to reach this impressive milestone.

With this, Jennie now has five solo music videos exceeding 100 million views. Previously, her debut song SOLO, special English single You & Me, One of the Girls with Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd, and her feature on Zico’s SPOT! - all have surpassed this view count on YouTube.

Congratulations Jennie!

On October 11, Jennie made her highly-anticipated solo comeback with Mantra. The song became a massive success on music charts, setting the backdrop for her upcoming album. On its release day, the song set a new record with 5 million debut Spotify streams. It also topped iTunes charts in 47 regions across the globe.

With Mantra, Jennie also became the first female K-pop soloist in 2024 to sweep the No.1 spot on the U.S iTunes Top Songs chart.

A few days later, the single also debuted on Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 98. Mantra’s commercial success continued with chartings on Billboard Global 200, Global Excl. US, and UK Official Singles, and more esteemed music rankings.

Characterized as a dance-pop track, Mantra celebrates girl power. Through the diss-like lyrics, the BLACKPINK member shows her unapologetic persona, inspiring many fans across the globe. In addition, this is also her first solo release after launching her agency OA and signing with Columbia Records, marking a new chapter in her career.

Watch the music video for Mantra here:

Jennie is currently gearing up for the release of her first solo album. Although the release dates and other details are yet to be announced, many think it might arrive in January 2025, which is the birthday month of the K-pop superstar.

