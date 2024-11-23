‘You’re not so bad’: BLACKPINK’s Rosé playfully responds to Bruno Mars asking to be called pretty; SEE

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars recently collaborated on the song APT. which went viral across the world. However, the two artists have showcased a close bond with each other and often engage in playful online banter. In a recent post, Bruno Mars can be seen asking Rosé to call him pretty and she has a cheeky reply.

On November 23, 2024, Bruno Mars took to Instagram to post a video with BLACKPINK’s Rosé from their appearance at the MAMA Awards 2024. However, he also tagged Rosé’s personal Instagram account with the caption ‘please tell me I look pretty.’ Rosé reposted the story on her page and replied with ‘You’re not so bad.’ The lighthearted exchange between the two has fans laughing and celebrating their fun dynamic.



Rosé and Bruno Mars attended the MAMA Awards 2024 and won under the Global Sensation category, following the release of their viral collaboration single APT. They also performed the song live at the event for the first time. Moreover, Rosé also released the single number one girl and Bruno Mars co-wrote and produced the track.

Rosé is all set to release her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024. The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes Number One Girl, Drinks or Coffee, Two Years, 3AM, Game Boy, APT, Stay a Little Longer, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Toxic Till The End, and Dance All Night.

Rosé recently shared the exciting news that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by producer Teddy. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

