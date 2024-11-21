Coachella 2025: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa to return to desert as soloists; ENHYPEN announces debut

In the last few years, Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, has witnessed many K-pop acts’ electrifying stage. From BLACKPINK to ATEEZ, these K-pop groups have made sure to pave the way for future generations. Now, Jennie and Lisa will once again return to the prestigious stage as soloists, while ENHYPEN will make their debut.

On November 21, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival unveiled the star-studded lineup for its 2025 edition. BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa have been announced among the K-pop acts for next year. The Mantra hitmaker will be performing on April 13 and 20, while the ROCKSTAR singer is scheduled for April 11 and 18.

In 2019, the two K-pop icons performed at the festival as part of their group with Rosé and Jisoo. They created history as the first K-pop girl group to reach the milestone, leaving a massive impact. Their electrifying performance made headlines. So, there’s much anticipation as Jennie and Lisa are all set to return to the dessert, but this time as soloists.

Apart from this duo, ENHYPEN is set to dazzle the stage on April 12 and 19. They will be the second male K-pop ensemble to perform at the Coachella following ATEEZ’s historic 2024 stage.

While ENHYPEN has already set a strong foothold as a globally known K-pop group, ranking high on music charts and setting records, this will be the first time for them to perform on one of the most esteemed, if not biggest, stages in the world. Fans are looking forward to what kind of performance they will present.

Advertisement

Presale tickets for Coachella 2025 will begin on November 22, 2024. Festival goers can register through their official website.

Check out the full lineup here:

Jennie and Lisa’s stages are highly anticipated. Both BLACKPINK members have been thriving in their solo careers. In particular, Lisa reached many milestones this year with her three fresh tracks, ROCKSTAR, New Woman, and Moonlit Floor. She also became the first K-pop act to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

On the other hand, Jennie, with her comeback single Mantra, has ranked high on global music charts, raising anticipation for her solo album.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s career graph has been on the rise since their debut, especially with their latest releases; they have reached an unprecedented standard of success.

ALSO READ: Min Hee Jin demands 26 billion KRW from HYBE after leaving agency; files complaint to gain put option payment