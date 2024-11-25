T-ara’s Jiyeon and baseballer Hwang Jae Gyun officially finalize divorce through mediation; property division details remain undisclosed

T-ara member Jiyeon and baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun have officially finalized their divorce after 2 years of marriage. As per the reports, the two of them didn’t attend the hearing at the family court, and the agreement was reached by their legal representatives. Back in October, it was reported that they filed for divorce.

According to reports on November 25, Jiyeon and Hwang Jae Gyun have finalized their divorce after 2 years of marriage. The mediation process was successfully concluded on November 21 at the Seoul Family Court.

As per the reports, the two parties were absent at the hearing, and a mutual agreement was reached by their legal representatives after lengthy discussions.

Meanwhile, the details of their property division remain undisclosed. Especially, there is much curiosity about their luxurious newlywed home. Back in 2021, before their marriage, Hwang Jae Gyun purchased a 2200-square-foot luxury unit estimated at 6.7 billion KRW. Their neighbors were TVXQ member Junsu, actor Jo In Sung, and more notable figures in the entertainment business.

With 3 to 5 million KRW monthly maintenance fees, this residence will provide a luxurious living space for whoever gets it. However, netizens think Jiyeon will ultimately be the owner of this unit due to her two-year residence during their marriage, which will help her claim ownership. Many even think that she has already moved to this house, according to her latest photos, which were seemingly taken in this new living space.

Back in 2022, Jiyeon tied the knot with professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun. They received widespread congratulations, and all eyes were on their high-profile marriage. However, only two years later, in October 2024, it was reported that they had filed for divorce through the mediation process. Although the exact reason for their decision was not disclosed, their legal teams stated that the pair failed to overcome their issues, and after living separated for a while, they decided to finalize the divorce.

Notably, Hwang Jae Gyun was involved in a bench-clearing controversy, which definitely put a strain on their marriage, with malicious comments not only directed toward him but Jiyeon as well.

