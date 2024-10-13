Rowoon embroiled in dating rumors with Spanish actress Sonia Monroy; spotted ‘kissing’ and ‘dancing’ at a nightclub in Milan

Rowoon is currently embroiled in a dating rumor with Spanish actress Sonia Monroy after media reports claimed that the duo was spotted together in a nightclub in Milan. An exclusive report by a Spanish show Ni que fuéramos Shhh further claimed that the two of them were hanging out during the Milan Fashion Week, which the former SF9 member attended as a guest for the Bottega Veneta show.

On October 12, the Spanish show hosted by María Patiño reported that according to an anonymous source, Sonia Monroy and Rowoon met at the Milan nightclub’s VIP section. They were allegedly spotted kissing and even dancing with each other, with no intention of concealing their interaction.

A report by LavanGuardia further stated that many videos were shared on social media platforms, which showed the K-drama actor dancing with the 52-year-old actress. However, there was no image or video found of their alleged kiss.

Although reports about this alleged sighting and dating rumor quickly spread all over the internet, Rowoon’s side has yet to respond to the speculations.

Meanwhile, Sonia Monroy, who has appeared in films like EuroClub and Serie B, has recently filed for divorce from actor Juan Diego López. She was married to him for seven years.

Kim Seok Woo, better known by his stage name Rowoon, kickstarted his entertainment career as a K-pop idol. Back in 2016, he debuted as a member of the boy band SF9 with their first single Fanfare.

The following year, he began his acting journey with a minor role in popular drama School 2017. Following his acting debut, he started getting significant roles in About Time (2018), Where Stars Land (2018), and more.

Rowoon received his breakthrough as an actor with his first lead role in the popular fantasy drama Extraordinary You (2019). He co-starred Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon in this series.

For his outstanding performance in this drama, the actor received many accolades. Continuing to strengthen his filmography, Rowoon bagged roles in Find Me in Your Memory, Was It Love? She Would Never Know, The King’s Affection, Tomorrow, Destined with You, A Time Called You, and more.

