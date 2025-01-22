Lim Ji Yeon reunites with The Glory co-star Song Hye Jin to show support for The Priest 2: Dark Nuns; SEE PICS

Lim Ji Yeon and Song Hye Jin have shared a special friendship ever since they appeared in the hit K-drama series The Glory. However, they reunited yet again and shared new pictures showcasing their bond. Lim Ji Yeon can be seen showing her support for the actress for her upcoming film Dark Nuns.

On January 21, 2025, Lim Ji Yeon took to Instagram to share several pictures with Song Hye Kyo from the Dark Nuns premiere. She went to showcase her support for the actress’ upcoming movie and captioned it as “Go Hye Kyo unni, fighting!” They both could be seen hugging each other and smiling brightly, displaying their admirable bond. A different photo features the duo with actress Jeon In Hwa, as the trio strikes matching V poses and shows their support for Song Hye Kyo at the event.

Previously, Lim Ji Yeon and Song Hye Kyo were co-stars on the popular series The Glory. Although they acted as rivals in the show, the two formed a bond as actors and their friendship seems to be going strong even after many years.

Dark Nuns is the second installment of the legendary movie The Priests, which starred Kang Dong Won and was released back in 2015. This gripping sequel delves into the story of Hee Joon, a young boy possessed by an evil spirit, and the relentless efforts to save him. Sister Junia, determined to rescue Hee Joon, embarks on a perilous journey with the support of Sister Michaela, who stands by her side despite the chaos surrounding them.

While Father Paolo, a psychiatrist, believes that medical intervention is the key to curing Hee Joon, Father Andrea takes a different approach, performing exorcisms in a desperate bid to rid the boy of the dark force. Together, they navigate a harrowing battle of faith, science, and willpower as they fight against evil.

Song Hye Kyo steps into the role of Sister Junia, joined by Jeon Yeo Been as Sister Michaela, Lee Jin Wook as Father Paolo, and Moon Woo Jin as Hee Joon. The highly anticipated film is set to be released on January 24, 2025.

