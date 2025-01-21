BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reveals watching movie with ex-BF is worse than drunk dialing; chooses to breakup in person
BLACKPINK's Jisoo has recently shared how she gets over her ex-boyfriend. Read on to find out what she said inside!
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is all set to appear in the upcoming K-drama series Newtopia alongside Park Jung Min. Ahead of the premiere, a new video of the actors has been released where they both play a fun game. The plot of the show follows a couple who try to reunite following a deadly zombie outbreak in the city.
On January 21, 2024, a video featuring Jisoo and Park Jung Min was uploaded to the official Instagram page of Coupang Play. In the video, the cast was asked questions and had to choose between two options. It first started with survival-themed questions and transitioned to more personal ones, focusing on actions related to ex-lovers.
When asked how Jisoo would handle a breakup, the options were “Slowly by reflecting on past memories” or “Getting over it by spending time with good people and enjoying delicious food.” Without hesitation, the female idol chose the latter, her confident demeanor emphasizing her preference for moving forward positively.
Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul. As they navigate this chaos, Jaeyoon transforms from a weak, insecure man into a confident leader, while Youngjoo becomes stronger in her fight for survival.
Starring Park Jeong Min and Jisoo in the lead roles, the ensemble cast includes Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Seung Woo, Kim Sang Heun, Tang Jun Sang, and more. Directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and co-written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won, the show is set to be released on February 7, 2025.
