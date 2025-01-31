BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lisa, IVE, ZEROBASEONE and more: 13 anticipated K-pop comebacks in February 2025

February 2025 is packed with exciting K-pop comebacks, featuring a mix of top groups and soloists returning with fresh music. Fans can look forward to highly anticipated releases from IVE, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo, ZEROBASEONE, and more.

From powerful mini-albums to full-length records, the month’s lineup offers something for everyone. Whether it’s a new era with Hearts2Hearts ready to make their debut or a bold statement from seasoned artists, February promises to be a thrilling month for K-pop.

Starting the month with a much-anticipated comeback from the popular group IVE, releasing their new mini-album IVE EMPATHY. Previously, they dropped their pre-release single, REBEL HEART, in January 2025, with a vibrant music video. Moreover, one of the awaited releases is from BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s collaboration single BORN AGAIN with Doja Cat and Raye. She will be releasing the full solo album ALTER EGO later in the month.

Moreover, Jisoo will also be making her comeback with a mini-album titled AMORTAGE, which will be released on Valentine's Day 2025. Fans are excited about the album's concept and the fresh sounds. Moreover, CHUNG HA is also making her solo comeback with a brand-new EP, Alivio.

Another exciting addition to the roster is Hearts2Hearts' official debut. They are the newest girl group from SM Entertainment, and all eyes are on them as fans are eager to find out the fresh music they will be adding to the K-pop industry.

February 2025 K-Pop Comebacks

February 3

IVE EMPATHY – IVE

3rd Mini Album ‘Caligo Pt.1’ – PLAVE

February 4

Smoke Point– ALL(H)OURS

February 5

Glow Up – RESCENE

February 7

BORN AGAIN – Lisa with Doja Cat & Raye

February 10

HOT MESS – EVNNE

February 12

Alivio – CHUNG HA

February 14

AMORTAGE – Jisoo

PINK CRUSH – ONE PACT

MADEIN FOREVER – MADEIN

February 18

ONF: MY IDENTITY– ONF

February 24

5th Mini Album – ZEROBASEONE

Debut album – Hearts2Hearts

February 28