BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalía's New Woman debuts at 97 on Billboard Hot 100; ranks 6 on Global Excl US chart

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Latin singer Rosalía joined forces for the single New Woman, which instantly went viral among fans. Apart from receiving streams and views in massive numbers, the song has also managed to make its debut on the prestigious Billboard charts.

On August 27, 2024, Billboard dropped this week's charts and BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalía's New Woman have managed to earn a place. The track debuted at 97 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Lisa’s fourth entry on the chart. Previously, her solo track ROCKSTAR ranked at no. 70 on the chart, making it her highest charting entry. Lalisa and Money from her debut album were the first solo tracks to enter the chart.

Furthermore, New Woman also found its place on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and ranked at no. 6. It went up four places after debuting at no. 10 on the chart. This chart specifically mentions songs that are popular all over the world except for the United States. ROCKSTAR debuted at no. 1 on the chart at the time of its release.

Within 24 hours of its release, the song has managed to garner a total of 27 million views on YouTube. Currently, the song has a total of 54 million views within just 11 days of its release. Moreover, the song has garnered 51 million plays on Spotify.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

Advertisement

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.

ALSO READ: No Gain No Love starring Shin Min Ah-Kim Young Dae premieres with warm viewership ratings; Your Honor achieves personal best