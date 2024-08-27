No Gain No Love starring Shin Min Ah-Kim Young Dae premieres with warm viewership ratings; Your Honor achieves personal best

No Gain No Love had been receiving attention from the audience even before its release as popular actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae took the lead in the drama. The romance comedy was finally released and opened with strong viewership. The thriller Your Honor maintained its viewership ratings achieving a slight increase. Here is a look at the viewership ratings of drama which air every Monday and Tuesday.

According to Nielsen Korea, No Gain No Love achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.7 percent for its premiere episode. Shin Min Ah plays the role of Son Hae Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion. Kim Jin Wook is a sweet boy who works at a convenience store.

Kim Jung Sik has directed No Love No Gain. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later, and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

Your Honor saw an increase of 0.2 percent in the viewership ratings and scored 3.7 percent. This marks the drama's highest rating yet. Your Hnor's viewership has been increasing since its premiere.

Advertisement

Kim Do Hoon takes on the role of Song Ho Young, who is entered with top scores into the best university. He grew up under his upright judge father, Song Pan Ho, played by Son Hyun Joo. Heo Nam Jun plays the violent and cruel student, Kim Sang Hyuk. He easily shakes his father Kim Kang Heon's cold composure, who is a crime boss. Kim Myung Min appears as his father, Kim Kang Heon.

ALSO READ: My Liberation Note's Son Suk Ku to lead upcoming webtoon-based sci-fi film Moonlight; Report