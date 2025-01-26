BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops BORN AGAIN snippet with Doja Cat and Raye ahead of February 7 release; watch sneak peek

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has revealed yet another bombshell collaboration and it is with none other than Doja Cat and Raye. Fans are extremely excited about the collaboration as these phenomenal women are known for their massive hits. Moreover, the K-pop star has also released a snippet of the song, creating excitement among fans.

On January 25, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa took to Instagram and announced a brand-new single, BORN AGAIN, featuring Doja Cat and Raye along with an extravagant teaser image. In the picture, Lisa can be seen gracefully on the floor in a feathered ensemble, while Doja Cat and Raye pose confidently on a lavish, gold-upholstered sofa. Dressed in elegant black outfits with dramatic accessories, the three women appear luxurious in a vintage-inspired setting.

Moreover, Lisa dropped a snippet of BORN on January 26, 2025, on her TikTok account. In front of a billboard featuring her alter ego Kiki, the artist dances to the song’s catchy chorus. The track is set to release on February 7, 2025, at 9 AM KST, coinciding with the debut of her first full studio album, ALTER EGO.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label, followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.

Lisa held a fanmeeting event in Asia across 5 different countries, including Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Hong Kong. The show kicked off on November 11, 2024, and will go on till November 19, 2024. Moreover, she also performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. The artist also performed at her first festival as a solo artist at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024.

