BLACKPINK’s Rosé's APT. fetches her fifth Guinness World Record; first-ever for a K-pop artist

BLACKPINK’s Rosé solidified her global status once again with the achievement of a Guinness World Record in a category that didn't ever feature any K-pop idol. It is her fifth world title and one among many of her chart-topping records. From featuring in Billboard charts to making Apple Music records, her popular single APT. helped her soar to the next level of success.

Rosé made history by becoming the first K-pop idol to reach No. 1 on the Apple Music Top 100 Global Chart, as confirmed by Guinness World Records this week. The achievement marks a significant milestone in her career. The BLACKPINK vocalist topped the chart with the lead single from her debut studio album, rosie, titled APT., featuring Bruno Mars, on October 24 last year. The groovy track also topped the national charts of Australia and Venezuela.

Not just the title track, but the album rosie also fetched Rosé a Guinness World Record for being the highest-charting female K-Pop album on the Billboard 200, debuting at number three. APT. brought the artist never-seen-before popularity. Its wide reach and appreciation led to Rosé becoming the first female K-pop soloist to secure a top 10 hit on the UK Singles Chart, later breaking her own record when the song rose to number two.

She also set a new record as the highest-charting K-pop act on Billboard's Pop Airplay Chart, tracking song popularity on US radio. The collaboration with Bruno Mars garnered her several prestigious awards, including Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, and she is also nominated in the Best Music Video category for the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Previously, Rosé set multiple records as a member of BLACKPINK and also as a solo artist. In 2021, she made history by becoming the first artist to top the Billboard Global chart both as a soloist and as a group member. That same year, she shattered the record for the most-viewed K-pop music video in 24 hours with On The Ground, surpassing PSY's 2013's Gentleman record.

