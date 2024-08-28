BLACKPINK’s Lisa gets snapped in Switzerland with new hair color ahead of MTV Video Music Awards 2024 performance

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been spotted in Switzerland sporting a brand-new hair color. She has been the talk of the town following the confirmation of her appearance in MTV Video Music Awards 2024 as a solo artist. She is also set to perform her recent singles ROCKSTAR and New Woman, featuring Rosalia, on the vibrant stage of the event.

On August 2, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was spotted on the streets of Switzerland but what caught fans’ attention was that she was in a new hair color. The new shade looks like a brown color, which is different from her natural color which is black. Fans are speculating that she has changed her look ahead of her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024. For the first time ever the K-pop artist will be giving a solo performance on the award show which will be held on September 11, 2024.

Previously, the artist performed at the VMAs along with her group mates Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. However, this time she will be giving a solo performance following the release of her two solo tracks, ROCKSTAR and New Woman, featuring Rosalia. Both songs received massive attention from fans and went viral on social media platforms. Moreover, she is also the first female K-pop artist to win a VMA award under the Best K-pop category for her debut solo song, Lalisa.

Advertisement

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.