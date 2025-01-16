BLACKPINK's Lisa rumored to team up with Doja Cat and Raye for new collab in solo album Alter Ego; concept photo leaked

BLACKPINK's Lisa's Alter Ego is one of the most-anticipated K-pop releases this year. Ahead of the album's premiere, a new rumor is creating quite the buzz online. It has been rumored that the K-pop idol will team up with two of the biggest US artists right now for Alter Ego song.

On January 16, the alleged concept photo of Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye was leaked online. Although the source is yet to be confirmed, it is hard to say whether the photo is fabricated or not. However, as seen in the picture, the trio looks absolutely majestic in their all-black ensemble, posing with striking gaze and fierce expression. It is being said the photo is actually the concept teaser for their upcoming collab included in the BLACKPINK member's solo album.

The new buzz is receiving an overwhelming amount of attention from fans. Many are excited about the release, pointing out that Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye, are all known for their unapologetic strong personalities. So, these three successful women coming together to create new music will deliver a magic experience for the fans.

Previously, in an interview, Lisa revealed that her first solo album features a collab with someone 'she's always wanted' to work with. Many thought she was referring to Doja Cat, especially since in the past, she has expressed her admiration for the artist. Meanwhile, last year, Raye shared an adorable photo with Lisa's bandmate Jennie and it went viral online, creating quite a buzz.

Lisa's first-ever solo album Alter Ego is set to arrive on February 28 and it will reportedly feature a total of 12 songs. Last year, she made her highly-anticipated solo comeback with the smash-hit track ROCKSTAR, a collab with Rosalia titled New Woman, and Moonlit Floor. All three songs have earned much praise.

