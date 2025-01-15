Lisa REVEALS upcoming collab with ‘Someone she mentioned before’; shares plans for BLACKPINK comeback

Lisa is all set to release her first solo album ALTER EGO and has been involved in various promotional activities. In a recent interview, the K-pop star revealed that a new artist will be featured in her new song collaboration. Moreover, she also said that BLACKPINK will be making a comeback very soon.

On January 15, 2025, Lisa appeared in the new episode for NRJ Radio for the promotion of her upcoming full studio album ALTER EGO. During the conversation, she revealed that her new single which is most probably included in her album will be a collaboration. The K-pop star revealed that the artist she will be working with is someone she has previously mentioned as an artist she admires and hopes to work with.

Fans took to social media platforms to figure out who the singer could be joining forces with. Previously, Lisa mentioned that she wanted to work with Nicki Minaj, Tyla, Central Cee, Doja Cat, and Beyoncè. However, it is possible that she could be working with Tyla as they have had multiple interactions previously. Moreover, she also performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities and launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label, followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor. She is also set to release her first full solo album ALTER EGO on February 28, 2025.

