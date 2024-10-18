BLACKPINK's Lisa says she is 'learning by taking risks' while working on solo album; earns praise from Tyla

BLACKPINK's Lisa is currently making waves in the West with her recent attendance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. From her daring wardrobe choice to her energetic performance, the ROCKSTAR is undoubtedly the talk of the town. As fans celebrate her success, they are also eagerly waiting for her solo album.

Recently, Lisa previewed the preparation for her first solo album, while also earning much hype from her newfound friend Tyla. The duo appeared on the Rolling Stone couch to share their journey, friendship, and future plans.

Talking about her first solo album, the BLACKPINK rapper said that she has been preparing rigorously as every week, there are some new ideas. She explained that although there’s a lot of pressure, she is having as much fun as she can since the moment is not going to last long.

“I’m learning by taking risks,” Lisa stated explaining that when she is with BLACKPINK, she has got her girls who are always so supportive. “When you have something, you ask them, they give you the best advice. But me working alone is like, Oh,” the MONEY singer said.

Further talking about her solo album, Lisa revealed that although often she is confused about making decisions, she just wants to trust her gut and the result will be good. “As long as I’m happy, no one can say anything,” the BLACKPINK member boldly stated.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tyla, who also appeared for the interview, expressed her excitement to collaborate with Lisa in the future saying, “Girl, in Blackpink, you were my favorite.” The Water singer continued to praise her saying that she thinks Lisa adds some edge to the group.

“Was so cool. Your rapping and just the way you moved and the way you dressed was so cool. Me and my best friend would watch those videos all the time,” Tyla transformed into the K-pop star’s biggest cheerleader.

Their friendship was demonstrated once again at the after-party for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024. The two pop stars performed for the first time at the show and then later hung out. Lisa herself shared the snippets as seen in her Instagram post above.

ALSO READ: DOD Entertainment terminates contract with Jessi just after 1 month of signing amid fan assault investigation