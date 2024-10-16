BLAKPINK's Lisa stuns with powerful performance in all-black lingerie look at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024; SEE

BLACKPINK's Lisa opened the prestigious Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 with her amazing performance of her solo tracks Rockstar and Moonlit Floor. Superstars Tyla and Cher, along with Lisa, also headlined the event.

The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place on October 16 (IST) in New York. BLACKPINK's Lisa headlined the event along with popular international artists like Tyla and Cher. This is also notable as for the first time the fashion event featured an all-female performance lineup.

Lisa walked down the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 in a silver bralette and a long black cape with embellishments. This was followed up with her bold black look which had a futuristic vibe and performed ROCKSTAR. Finally, she performed Moonlit Floor in the all-black lacy lingerie look with wings. As she serenaded, the Victoria's Secret Angels walked the ramp.

Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Imaan Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima, and Paloma Elsesser also walked the runway.

In the recent past, Lisa has faced backlash for lip-syncing and her live performances. But her latest performance at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been appreciated by Netizens as many mentioned her significant improvement while performing live.

Lisa released her first single ROCKSTAR earlier in June as a soloist after parting ways with YG Entertainment. In August, she also released the track New Woman featuring Rosalía. The talented artist marked her solo comeback in about two and a half years with her new single. Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

The idol will be making her debut as an actress as she will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series. According to reports, the series has finished filming.

