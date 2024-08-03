BLACKPINK’s Lisa set to release new single Brand New Día as rapper drops fresh teaser; Watch

Fans of BLACKPINK’s Lisa can get ready for a brand-new single from the rapper. She recently shared that she will drop a new track, titled Brand New Día, which is generating excitement, especially after she recently shared a sneak peek simultaneously. This release follows her first solo single in three years, ROCKSTAR, which came out under Lloud and RCA after her departure from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023.

On August 3, Lisa delighted fans by dropping a teaser clip for her upcoming single, braNd neW día. While she hasn’t revealed many details yet, the video gives a tantalizing glimpse of her new track. The teaser features a Y2K vibe and includes a rap segment where Lisa raps the lyrics, “Pullin up fresh face Brand New Día." Check out the teaser below-

Previously, BLACKPINK's Lisa released ROCKSTAR, marking her first solo single in three years and her debut under her own agency, Lloud, and RCA after leaving YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023. The song received rave reviews from critics, who praised it as Lisa's best solo work to date. ROCKSTAR was a commercial hit, topping the charts in Hong Kong and Malaysia and reaching the top ten in Indonesia, MENA, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Taiwan. In the United States,

It became Lisa's highest-charting solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 70. The music video, directed by Henry Schofield, was released on Lloud's YouTube channel alongside the single. The track has been described as a hip-hop song featuring hyperpop-lite beats and cyberpunk psychedelia. It also draws comparisons to early 2000s J-hip-hop, blending with modern R&B and hip-hop influences during the bridge.

Watch lead single LALISA here-

In September 2021, Lisa released her debut solo album, LALISA, making history as the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies in its first week in South Korea. The music video for the lead single became the most-viewed music video by a solo artist within the first 24 hours on YouTube.

Both LALISA and the album's viral second single, Money, charted in the top ten of the Billboard Global 200. Money also set records as the longest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, LALISA and Money became the first album and song by a K-pop solo artist to achieve one billion streams on Spotify.

