BLACKPINK’s Lisa accused of ‘copying’ shot in ROCKSTAR music video by Travis Scott’s cinematographer; Details inside

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her much-awaited solo comeback with her latest single ROCKSTAR. Fans absolutely love her fierce look in the music video, which has already garnered over 77 million views on YouTube. However, the special moment is being marred by constant plagiarism accusations against the K-pop icon.

Lisa's ROCKSTAR faces another plagiarism accusation

Recently, Gabriel Moses, the cinematographer who shot Travis Scott’s FE!N music video has come forward with new plagiarism accusations against Lisa. On his Instagram story, he shared a screenshot of an email, that a netizen wrote him that “a female artist blatantly imitated a clip from FE!N’s music video”.

The cinematographer then took the matter into his own hands and shared a frame from Lisa’s ROCKSTAR music video, alongside a shot from FE!N to compare. In his Instagram story caption, Gabriel Moses accused the K-pop idol of ‘copying’ his shot and asked for due credits by the end of this month.

This allegation against the BLACKPINK member is receiving mixed responses from the netizens. While many are calling her out for allegedly attempting plagiarism, some think, she was inspired by the FE!N music video and used it in her own MV with a lot of modification.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, others think that a lot of artists have modified and used the same shot in their works, however, they didn’t receive the same treatment Lisa is getting!

Lisa's ROCKSTAR moment marred by constant plagiarism accusations

On the other hand, a few days ago, the MONEY singer faced another plagiarism accusation in her latest single ROCKSTAR’s music video. A Chinese designer has accused Lisa of wearing a ‘rip-off’ of the original design in the music video.

The star-shaped top which she wore. Symbolizing the song’s name ROCKSTAR, was allegedly copied according to designer Yue Yang. She also provided the making process of her original design, claiming that Lisa’s team didn’t contact her regarding the use of it in her music video.

While many were disappointed to learn it, others stated that the star-shaped design isn’t exclusive and the one used in ROCKSTAR consists of a lot of differences to be accused as a ‘rip-off’.

Advertisement

On June 28, Lisa marked her official solo comeback with the latest single ROCKSTAR.

ALSO READ: BTOB and N.Flying announce joint concert LIVE ON in August; check date and venue