BLACKPINK’s Lisa to join Bubble through LLOUD in September with intention of expanding global fandom

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is currently on a quest to solidify her status as a star soloist. Following her highly-anticipated solo comeback release this year, the rapper is now planning to join Bubble, an exclusive app by SM Entertainment that lets fans talk to their K-pop idols. Through her agency LLOUD, Lisa will join the platform in order to expand her global fandom.

On August 19, Korean media outlet Single List reported that Lisa would join Bubble in September through a project called Bubble for LLOUD. SM Entertainment’s software company Dear U, who launched the platform, expects that bringing the BLACKPINK member to this platform will benefit them hugely.

They also think that it will attract the K-pop idols’ Thai fans to the platform and at the same time help her further expand her global fandom.

Meanwhile, Lisa has returned with two smash-hit tracks this year, marking her highly-anticipated solo comeback since 2022. On June 28, the BLACKPINK member released ROCKSTAR, a hip-hop track with hyperpop beats accompanied by a cinematic music video shot in Thailand. Within 6 hours of release, the MV racked up a whopping 10 million views on YouTube, proving why Lisa is highly regarded as a K-pop icon.

The song topped YouTube’s Music Video Trending Worldwide List and garnered 100 million Spotify streams within 23 days of its release, making her the fastest female K-pop soloist to do so. Within two weeks of its release, the MV also managed to surpass 100 million views, helping Lisa reshape the K-pop history.

Following the success of ROCKSTAR, the rapper arrived with her New Woman era. The single featuring Spanish singer Rosalía instantly became a fan favorite, thanks to its experimental yet unique music video and catchy chorus.

From Lisa’s badass looks to her synergy with the Spanish singer, fans can’t help but be absolutely obsessed with this addictive song. Just within a day of its release, New Woman managed to top iTunes charts in 35 regions across the globe, once again demonstrating the BLACKPINK member’s influence.

Now, Lisa is set to make her acting debut this year with HBO series The White Lotus Season 3.

