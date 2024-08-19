Police to summon BTS’ SUGA this week, to subject rapper to 'same DUI investigation protocol as others'; Report

BTS’ SUGA has been in the headlines for the past few weeks after he got wrapped up in a drunk-driving incident. Now reports say that he will soon be called by the police for further investigation. It has also been reported that he will face the same investigation protocol as others in a DUI case. Police refuse to discriminate based on his celebrity status.

On August 19, Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that the police plan to finalize the schedule for SUGA’s investigation this week. They will not summon him on a weekend or night, maintaining the protocol as applied to others.

According to the report, a police official said in a press conference that they are coordinating with SUGA’s side to proceed with the investigation. There are various circumstances, so police plan to investigate the various suspicions leading up to his drunk-driving incident in detail.

Regarding the controversy surrounding BIGHIT MUSIC’s alleged downplay of the situation when they mentioned an electric kickboard in their statement instead of the scooter, the police said that if there’s something like that, they will properly investigate.

They also stated that on the night of the incident, the police thoroughly explained the procedure for filing a DUI case.

In other news regarding this DUI incident, JTBC Newsroom has apologized for airing the wrong footage of SUGA’s drunk-driving incident. After the actual CCTV clip was released, the media house was heavily criticized for their action, leading to their apology. They may be subjected to investigation by the Korea Communications Standards Commission.

Advertisement

For the unversed, on the night of August 6, BTS’ SUGA was riding his electric scooter home under the influence of alcohol. As shown in the CCTV footage, after a sharp turn, he fell in front of his house.

According to reports, a police officer then came to assist him and noticed the trace of alcohol in his smell, A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol content as 0.227%, at least seven times higher than the legal limit, leading the BTS member to be booked for DUI case.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA DUI case: 2nd K-media house apologizes to rapper for airing wrong CCTV footage; takes down video