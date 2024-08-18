BLACKPINK’s Jisoo expresses ‘anger’ about MC days with NCT’s Doyoung and GOT7’s Jinyoung for THIS reason; Watch

Jisoo, the famous BLACKPINK member and actress who will be soon returning with her upcoming zombie thriller K-drama Newtopia recently appeared as a guest on Red Velvet’s Seulgi’s talk show. The BLACKPINK member on the show revealed why she was once ‘angry’ with NCT’s Doyoung during their MC days.

On August 16, 2024, Jisoo of BLACKPINK appeared as a guest on Red Velvet’s Seulgi’s hit web talk show called Hi Seulgi.

When Jisoo sat to eat with Seulgi and they shared interesting conversations, they landed on different entertainment labels and their building, interiors, etc.

During the episode, Jisoo went on to reveal a surprising reason for being ‘angry’ with NCT’s Doyoung. Jisoo used to be the MC of Inkigayo with NCT’s Doyoung and GOT7’s Jinyoung from 2017 to 2018.

The BLACKPINK member expressing her ‘anger’ about MC days with Doyoung and Jinyoung shared that back in Inkigayo days the trio used to practice MC special stage at JYP Entertainment (GOT7’s agency). She added that they used to come to YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK’s agency) for practice.

Jisoo went on to express her ‘anger’ at the fact that when they used to practice in each other’s agency they did not once get to visit Doyoung’s. She expressed ‘anger’ at NCT’s Doyoung as he did not invite them to SM Entertainment (NCT’s agency). Jisoo while laughing even shared that she and Jinyoung even asked Doyoung “Why didn’t you treat us at SM?”

Advertisement

However, Jisoo revealed they never made it to SM Entertainment’s practice rooms in the end because of schedules.

Watch the funny moment about Inkigayo’s former MCs Jisoo, Doyoung, and Jinyoung here:

Later, Seulgi added to the conversation that she was curious about YG Entertainment’s practice room.

In other latest news, Jisoo will soon be leading the highly awaited zombie thriller K-drama called Newtopia alongside Park Jeong Min. She recently completed filming for the K-drama and shared a celebratory IG story.

Additionally, Jisoo is also set to lead the highly anticipated movie based on the hit web novel of the same name, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint with Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wraps up new zombie thriller Influenza filming with Park Jung Min; thanks cast, crew in new PIC