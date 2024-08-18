BLACKPINK’s Lisa to embark on solo world tour in 2025? French media reports on singer’s possible Europe concerts

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been keeping quite busy with her solo music releases this year. She made her comeback with a smash-hit track titled ROCKSTAR. Following its success on the music charts, she recently released another single titled New Woman featuring Rosalia. Now, rumor has it she may go on a solo Europe tour next year.

On August 16, a French media outlet Arena Tour reported that there’s a possibility that Lisa will embark on a solo world tour in 2025. Given her thriving solo music career with new song releases, it’s not impossible for her to go on a world tour.

According to the report, she might visit some European countries next year along with a concert in Paris. Although it is not confirmed yet, it seems like a logical step for the BLACKPINK member before the group makes their comeback in 2025.

If her possible Europe tour gets confirmed, Lisa will be the first among her bandmates to expand her horizon on the international stage with a world tour. Meanwhile, her new song releases, launching of LLOUD, and signing with American label RCA Records hint at a bigger venture by the K-pop icon.

On June 28, 2024, Lisa made her highly-anticipated solo comeback with ROCKSTAR, marking her first release since LALISA and MONEY reigned on the global music charts. Her new song also helped her set new records in the K-pop industry. From earning 10 million views within 6 hours of its release to soaring high on Billboard, ROCKSTAR once again demonstrated her ability to produce hit tracks.

Following its success, she released her second single of this year's New Woman featuring Rosalia. The track once again showcased her musical brilliance that holds her high as a global superstar.

Meanwhile, there’s also buzz about her collaboration with American rapper Nicki Minaj. Rumor has it, that she will release her debut solo album soon, where the recently released songs will accompany two more releases.

On the other hand, Lisa is also set to make her acting debut soon with a role in the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3.

