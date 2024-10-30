BLACKPINK's Lisa to ring in New Year at Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 with performance; Know more

The New Year celebrations in Thailand are about to get a star-studded upgrade, as global sensation and BLACKPINK member Lisa, aka Lalisa Manoban is confirmed to perform at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 in Bangkok. This exciting announcement comes from Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, who emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing international events in the country to boost tourism.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Bangkok, the Amazing Thailand Countdown promises to be an unforgettable night, with Lisa’s performance slated to be the event’s highlight.

Known for her electrifying stage presence and stunning choreography, the BLACKPINK member is sure to captivate audiences and create a memorable experience for fans ringing in the New Year, 2025. The excitement surrounding her participation was further affirmed by an official statement from the event organizers, reassuring fans of the highly anticipated performance.

In line with this initiative, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool mentioned that several countdown festivals will be supported this year, with Lisa’s deal brokered by private sector partners. This collaboration is part of a broader strategy to attract more international concerts and festivals, promoting Thailand as a vibrant hub for global entertainment.

Meanwhile, Lisa, who recently released her third single Moonlit Floor under her own label LLOUD, is riding high on the success of her musical endeavors. The single has garnered significant attention, and her debut track Rockstar recently celebrated an impressive milestone, surpassing 200 million views on YouTube. Additionally, the BLACKPINK member scripted history at the VMA’s and Victoria’s Secret when she flaunted her evolution as an artist on the iconic stages.

As anticipation builds for the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025, fans are eagerly counting down the days to see Lisa grace the stage. The event promises not just a spectacular performance but also a celebration of culture, music, and the spirit of togetherness as people from all walks of life come together to welcome the New Year. With Lisa leading the celebrations, it’s bound to be a night filled with joy, energy, and unforgettable memories, truly marking a vibrant start to 2025 in Thailand.

