BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalia surpass Charli XCX-Billie Eilish as biggest female collaboration debut on YouTube with New Woman

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has once again proven her superstar status with her latest release, New Woman, a dazzling collaboration with Spanish sensation Rosalia. Since its debut on August 16, the track has set the internet ablaze, securing its place as a groundbreaking success in the music world.

In a remarkable achievement, New Woman has surpassed Charli XCX and Billie Eilish's Guess to become the biggest female collaboration debut on YouTube for 2024. Within just 16 hours of its release, the music video amassed an astounding 15 million views, far outpacing Guess, which had garnered 3.1 million views in its first 24 hours. This rapid rise has not only set a new record but also eclipsed the current view count of Guess, which had been online for over two weeks.

The music video for New Woman is a visual spectacle that matches the track's infectious energy. Directed with a blend of sleek, quirky visuals, the video captures Lisa and Rosalia in a surreal, dreamlike narrative that highlights their fierce personas. Lisa opens the song with high-energy verses, celebrating the empowerment and transformation of modern women. Her performance is electrifying, backed by a production team that includes Swedish singer Tove Lo and hitmakers Max Martin and Ilya, known for their work with Ariana Grande.

Watch the music video for New Woman here;

Released through Lisa’s newly established agency LLOUD Co. in partnership with RCA Records, New Woman follows Lisa’s successful solo single ROCKSTAR. The latter debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200, marking Lisa's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Global Excl. US. The new track continues to build on her solo success, showcasing her evolution as a solo artist outside of BLACKPINK.

The track's bilingual flair, thanks to Rosalia’s contribution, adds a unique edge to the song, broadening its appeal and further cementing its place at the top of the charts. As New Woman currently holds the #1 spot on YouTube's trending music videos, even leading Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With a Smile, proving its dominance in the current music scene.

New Woman is not just a song but a statement, celebrating the strength and transformation of women in the modern era. As fans continue to flock to the video and streaming numbers soar, it's clear that Lisa and Rosalía have created something truly special.

