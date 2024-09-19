BLACKPINK's Lisa to become first K-pop artist and Southeast Asian woman to headline Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show; joins Tyla and Cher

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to make history as the first K-pop artist and Southeast Asian woman to headline the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Joining iconic talents like Tyla and Cher, Lisa will bring her unparalleled charisma and style to the prestigious runway. This milestone not only comes as a show of her global influence but also celebrates diversity in the fashion industry. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating another groundbreaking performance from the ROCKSTAR singer, which promises to be a dazzling show of fashion and flair.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s rise to global superstardom beyond a BLACKPINK member has been nothing short of extraordinary. Earlier this year, she headlined the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event in Paris, where she performed her solo hits like Lalisa and Money, and made a surprise appearance alongside DJ Snake for their hit collaboration SG. Her presence at such high-profile events has made her a favorite in the international fashion and entertainment circles.

Adding to her list of impressive achievements, Lisa recently launched her own artist management company, LLOUD, and signed a partnership with RCA Records, giving her full ownership of her solo music. Her single ROCKSTAR released in June, became a monumental moment in her career, marking her much-awaited solo comeback after nearly 3 years.

The track debuted at number four on the Billboard Global 200 and reached number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. Its music video, filmed in her home city of Bangkok, paid homage to her Thai heritage, further solidifying her status as a cultural icon.

Continuing her streak of success, Lisa followed up with New Woman featuring Rosalia, which earned her yet another top-ten hit on the Billboard Global 200. She also made history at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop soloist to perform at the event and winning Best K-Pop for the second time.

Lisa’s headlining role at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is the latest in a series of her historic achievements. As she prepares to grace the runway alongside legends, fans can expect a performance that blends her signature flair with bold fashion statements, creating a moment that will be remembered not only for its glamour but also for its cultural significance.

