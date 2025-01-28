BLACKPINK’s Lisa transforms from hotel staff to glamorous dancer in The White Lotus season 3 trailer; see new poster

Lisa, the popular K-pop star from the girl group BLACKPINK, is all set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3. In a new trailer for the show, Lisa takes on the role of a hotel employee and creates immense curiosity among fans. With the new season, the series marks the artist’s acting debut and an exciting new venture.

On January 28, 2025, The White Lotus season 3's production team released a brand new trailer. BLACKPINK’s Lisa first appears as a smiling guest greeter, welcoming Posey and her wealthy husband, Timothy Ratliff, to the lavish resort. With a warm smile, she tells them, “I hope you enjoy Thailand.” As the preview progresses, her character, Mook, briefly appears again, offering a subdued smile as she joins a fellow employee for a traditional dance.

As Isaac's character discovers that his fortune has been wiped out, chaos begins to unfold, including a masked gunman robbing a luxury shop. Amid the turmoil, a White Lotus security guard is seen lamenting, that he does not want to hurt anyone as he practices at the gun range. Lisa's character, Mook, offers a piece of advice in Thai, telling him, “You have to be stronger than this to do this job.”

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she grabbed multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label, followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor.

Moreover, she also performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. The artist has announced that she will be releasing her first full-length solo album, ALTER EGO, on February 7, 2025.

